EU’s Dombrovskis: We are now in last moments to reach Brexit trade deal

The European Union (EU) is now in the last moments to reach a Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported – citing two diplomatic sources – that EU negotiators will be updating envoys on the latest developments surrounding Brexit talks on Friday at 0700 GMT.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower following these comments and was last seen gaining 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.3271.