EU's Dombrovskis: All EU states are set to grow this year and next

Citing economic forecasts that will be released by the EU Commission tomorrow, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that all EU states were expected to continue to grow this year and in 2020 but added that growth risks, especially external ones, were on the rise.

The EUR/USD pair, which touched its lowest level since June 19 at 1.1193, doesn't seem to be paying any attention to these headlines and was last seen trading at 1.1200, losing 0.12% on a daily basis.