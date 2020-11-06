EU’s Breton sees a 50-50 chance of a Brexit deal

There is a 50-50 chance of a Brexit deal, the European Union (EU) Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

Additional comments

“We are extremely clear on the conditions and the access to our European market,”

“Britain had more to lose than the EU in case talks broke down and resulted in a Brexit ‘no-deal’.”

These comments come after Michel Barnier, the EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator, warned of ‘serious divergences’ between Brussels and the UK despite the 14-days of intense negotiations.

GBP/USD reaction

The renewed Brexit concerns failed to exert negative impact on the pound, as the BOE’s QE expansion and the Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s job protection scheme extension offered a double booster shot.

As of writing, GBP/USD trades modestly flat at 1.3133, looking to retest two-week highs of 1.3157 reached in early Asia.