EU's Breton: EU heading towards economic contraction of 7.5% this year due to coronavirus outbreak

The European Union (EU) is heading towards an economic contraction of 5% to 10% this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the bloc’s Industry Chief Thierry Breton said in an interview on France 2 this Friday.

Breton said: "As of today, in the European Union, we're on course for a 5% to 10% (recession), meaning it's about 7.5%. But that is today, and if things don't improve and if we have a second peak (of the outbreak), things could get worse.”

EUR/USD bears target 1.0700

EUR/USD is pressing on the downside, with bears gathering pace for a test of the 1.07 handle. The spot now trades at 1.0733, down 0.40% on the day.