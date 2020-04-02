EU’s Breton: Convinced that EU nations will find room for convergence on new funding instruments

In an interview with France Inter radio, the European Union's (EU) Industry Chief Thierry Breton said Thursday, "I am convinced we will be able to converge" around how to find new funding instruments to help the EU fight the coronavirus crisis.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

EUR/USD reaction

The selling interest around EUR/USD has gathered pace over the last hour, now keeping the prices in daily lows of 1.0931, as King dollar continues to rule the roost amid mounting virus fears.