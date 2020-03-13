EU’s Breton: Confident that the ECB will take its responsibilities

“I have no doubt that the European Central Bank (ECB) will take its responsibilities”, said France’s European Union (EU) Commissioner Breton while responding to the latest ECB action to tackle the coronavirus outbreak induced negative impact on the economy.
Breton said: “In this world crisis, no-one will win by adopting an "each for his own" policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Back above 1.12 amid increased global recession fears
EUR/USD has moved back above 1.12 ahead of the London open and could continue to draw haven bids amid heightened fears of a global recession. As a result, investors are likely to continue rotating money out of risk currencies and into the haven currencies like the EUR.
GBP/USD nears five-month low amid global rout, BOE minutes in focus
GBP/USD remains on the back foot for the fourth day in a row. Coronavirus carnage continues, leads to cancellation of the next week’s EU-UK talks. BOE minutes might offer intermediate clues, virus headlines can dominate.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?
Bitcoin's price has continued to keep investors on the edge since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886.
Gold rebounds from five-week low towards $1600 amid fresh risk reset
Gold prices snap the three-day losing streak as trade sentiments improve. BOJ’s liquidity infusion offers a temporary boost to the markets. Comments from the US, Australia add strength to the pullback. Coronavirus risk continues to haunt the global financial markets.
WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.