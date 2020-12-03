EU's Barnier's team member: Cannot guarantee there will be deal in the end – Reuters

A team member of the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday that significant divergences remain in the EU-UK trade talks and reiterated that the outcome was uncertain.

Both sides are committed to getting a deal, the team member noted but added that they cannot guarantee there will be one in the end.

Market reaction

The British pound continues to outperform its rivals despite these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.8% on the day at 1.3470 and the EUR/GBP was losing 0.35% at 0.9030.