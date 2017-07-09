EU's Barnier: Worried by UK position on Irish border

EU's Barnier: Worried by UK position on Irish borderBy Eren Sengezer
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier crossed the wires in the last hour after the EU released its new position paper on Brexit, with the kqy quotes, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- EU position papers need to be part of the Brexit deal
- Worried by UK position on Irish border
- Northern Ireland must maintain right to be EU citizens
- EU budget commitments not moral, but legal
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.