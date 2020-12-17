EU's Barnier: Will only sign a deal protecting EU interests and principles

European Unions's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, reiterated on Thursday that they will only sign a trade deal with the United Kingdom that will protect the EU's interests and principles. "Good progress but last stumbling blocks remain," Barnier further tweeted out.

Meanwhile, British Cabinet Minister Michel Gove repeated that the UK is determined to reach a deal if they can.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD continues to consolidate its daily gains following these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.56% on a daily basis at 1.3583.