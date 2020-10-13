EU's Barnier: Will continue to work for a fair deal in coming days and weeks

The European Union will continue to work for a fair deal with the United Kingdom in the coming days and weeks, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

The strong EU unity is confirmed ahead of the summit, Barnier added.

Earlier in the day, citing a source familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Barnier told EU ministers that they had not been able to make enough progress in Brexit talks.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.1% on a daily basis at 1.3051.