EU's Barnier: Will continue intensive talks in coming weeks

"We will do everything we can to reach a deal but not at any price," European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reiterated on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"I will continue intensive talks in the coming weeks."

"If the UK wants access to the EU market, it needs to agree to a level playing field. All EU countries agree on that."

"We have prospects of a deal."

"As of tomorrow, I will speak with my counterpart and will be in London over the weekend."

"I confirm that we are available and remain available for talks with the UK until the last possible day."

Market reaction

GBP/USD continues to have a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound after these comments. As of writing, the pair was down 0.63% on the day at 1.2930.