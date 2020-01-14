EU's Barnier: We will not accept any veiled discrimination of citizens' rights

"We must not underestimate the direct consequences of doing away with freedom of movement between the UK and the EU," European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday. "We will not accept any veiled discrimination of citizens' rights. Britain must implement strong, independent monitoring of EU citizens' rights, complaints"

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's valuation. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was unchanged on the day at 1.2990 and the EUR/GBP pair was down 0.12% at 0.8560.