EU's Barnier: We are open to any UK proposal to solve the Brexit issue

The European Union (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Barnier is on the wires now, noting that “we are open to any UK proposal to solve the Brexit issue”, per Reuters.

We need a legally operative solution in the withdrawal agreement.

But door is open to higher ambition in political declaration with the UK.

EU is willing to work 'day and night' for Brexit progress.

UK government outlined aspects of the backstop that they don't like.

That's not enough to move towards achieving a solution.

Nobody should underestimate consequences of a no-deal Brexit.