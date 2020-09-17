EU’s Barnier: UK move on fisheries is a 'glimmer of hope' but …

Commenting on the main sticking point of the Brexit deal, the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator said on Thursday, “the UK move on fisheries is a 'glimmer of hope' but it’s not enough yet.”

Further comments

“UK Internal Market Bill will make the EU position on governance more rigid.”

“Still hope deal with the UK is possible, but coming days are decisive.”

Impact on GBP/USD

The above upbeat comments combined with the bearish reversal in the US dollar across the board, aided the recovery in the GBP/USD pair beyond 1.2950.

The spot now trades at 1.2970, having bounced-off a dip to 1.2901 lows.