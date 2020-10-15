EU's Barnier: UK has to understand fisheries deal must be sustainable, reciprocal

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier continues to assess the latest round of Brexit negotiations at a press conference.

Key quotes

"I hope that we can come closer on the three key topics next week."

"We hope to trigger the final stage of talks next week."

"We will have to make an effort on fisheries."

"The UK has to understand the fisheries deal must be sustainable, reciprocal."

"The UK also has fishing activities in EU waters."

"Electricity market and fisheries sector could be considered together."

"If the UK wants tariff and quota-free access to the EU market, the divergence in rules has to be reasonable."

"We need an effective dispute settlement mechanism as well."

"Competition must be free and fair."

"The British wish to diverge is important and we have to consider the scope of access to the single market."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair stays under constant bearish pressure after these comments and was last seen losing 0.72% on the day at 1.2915.