EU’s Barnier: UK and EU need much more time for a trade deal

EU’s Barnier is crossing he wires and has said that Northern Ireland will be the part of the UK most impacted by Brexit.
Key quotes
- EU-UK deal on Northern Ireland cannot be re-opened under the guise of implementation.
- EU will make sure rights of all British nationals living in EU, and their families, are protected for life.
- EU will watch closely that UK protects rights of more than 3 million EU citizens residing in UK.
- UK and EU need much more time for a trade deal.
- Negotiating future EU-UK partnership is a huge challenge.
- Aligning with EU standards may have a price, but the return is access to our single market.
- when Britain says it does not want to align with EU standards and regulations in the future, it is not clear where, or by how much, it wishes to diverge.
- not clear of Britain will choose to leave Europe’s societal and regulatory model.
- Britain cannot expect high-quality access to eu single market if it insists on competing on state aid, social or environmental standards.
