EU's Barnier to EU27: Three issues remain in talks with UK

According to the European Union (EU) diplomats familiar with talks, EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier told the EU27 on Tuesday that three issues remain in talks with the United Kingdom (UK). "Customs, Northern Ireland consent mechanism, level playing field," he listed.

Barnier further explained that he saw three scenarios ahead. " A deal tonight; an extension; or a breakdown."

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2640, still up 0.25% on a daily basis.