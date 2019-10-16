EU's Barnier to EU commissioners: Optimistic of getting a deal done today

The European Union's (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has reportedly told EU commissioners on Wednesday that he is optimistic about getting a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom by the end of the day.

On other related headlines, Irish news outlet RTE reported that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is pushing to restore a "tighter Stormont lock."

The GBP/USD pair pulled away from its daily lows on Barnier's shift of tone and was last seen trading at 1.2750, adding 0.27% on a daily basis.