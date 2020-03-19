European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier has announced on Thursday, via Twitter, that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team," Barnier tweeted out. "For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together."

Market reaction

There was no market reaction to this announcement but investors will be assessing what this development means for the future of Brexit negotiations with the UK.