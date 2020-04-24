EU's Barnier: Talks made no progress on fisheries

"The EU cannot accept selective progress on a limited selection of Brexit issues," European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

Additional takeaways

"We need to find solutions on most difficult topics."

"Future relationship with Britain must also be ambitious in terms of the level playing field."

"Talks made no progress on fisheries."

"The EU eu will not agree any future partnership that does not include a balanced solution on fisheries."

"With just eight months to go, it is urgent to take necessary measures related to the Withdrawal Agreement."

"The EU needs clear evidence that it is setting up a system for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK."

"Britain cannot set a tight timetable and then fail to move."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index struggled to preserve its recovery momentum after these comments and was last seen down 0.72% on the day at 5,785 points.