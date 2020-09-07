EU’s Barnier: Still worried about negotiations, which are difficult

European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier expressed his concerns over the Brexit negotiations, especially in light of the recent bold measures announced by the UK.

Key quotes

Still "worried" about negotiations, which are "difficult”.

The UK wants 'the best of both worlds'.

GBP/USD attacks 1.3200

The selling pressure around the pound remains unabated amid escalating EU-UK tensions over the post-transition Brexit deal. GBP/USD is down 0.58%, looking to break below the 1.3200 level.