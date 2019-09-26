EU’s Barnier: Still ready to work on any legal and operational proposals on Brexit from UK

The European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator said on Thursday, via Reuters, “we are still ready to work on any legal and operational proposals on Brexit from Britain”.
Nothing further is reported on the same.
The Cable is seen paring the recovery gains and now tests the 1.2350 level amid UK political saga and ahead of BOE Governor Carney’s speech.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers close to yearly lows as the dollar remains strong
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, close to the yearly low of 1.0926. The greenback remains strong amid US-Sino trade uncertainty and Trump's troubles. US GDP and Draghi's speech are due.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold: Bulls leaning on 1500 psychological support
We have been seeing failures at critical upside levels but the 1500 psychological support is so far holding up. Should this give out, then bears will target a 50% mean reversion of the early July swing lows to recent highs around 1470.
Forex Today: Dollar is King amid Trump's troubles and trade uncertainty ahead of US GDP
The US dollar consolidated its gains with EUR/USD hovering above the 2019 lows. Robert Kaplan, President of the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve and a known dove, said that further cuts have diminishing returns.