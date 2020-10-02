EU's Barnier: Serious divergences persist in Brexit negotiations

"We will continue to maintain a calm and respectful attitude, and we will remain united and determined until the end of these negotiations," European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Barnier further noted that serious divergences persist in Brexit talks and added that they haven't been able to make much progress on climate change and carbon pricing negotiations.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower after these comments and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 1.2920.