EU's Barnier: Redoubling our efforts to reach agreement with UK

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday, via Twitter, they are redoubling their efforts to reach an agreement on the future EU-UK partnership.

Barnier listed the following as key issues that need to be solved.

"Respect of EU autonomy and UK sovereignty, with an effective governance and enforcement mechanisms between international partners."

"Robust guarantees of free and fair trade & competition based on shared high standards, evolving coherently over time."

"Stable and reciprocal access to markets and fishing opportunities in the interest of both parties."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged slightly lower and was last seen losing 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3135.