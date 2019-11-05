EU's Barnier: Negotiations with UK will be difficult on trading partnership

European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Tuesday said that the negotiations with the United Kingdom on trading partnership will be difficult.

"Time will be extremely short for negotiations," Barnier added. "The EU will require strong guarantees for a level playing field across the board. The UK should not think zero tariffs, zero quotas will be enough."

The British Pound largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2907, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.