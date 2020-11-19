EU's Barnier: Negotiations suspended as one negotiator tests positive for coronavirus

Brexit negotiations have been suspended for a short period after one of the negotiators has tested positive for COVID-19, European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost noted that he remains in close contact with Barnier and added that the health of their teams is their top priority.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower with the initial reaction and was last seen trading at 1.3207, where it was down 0.46% on the day.