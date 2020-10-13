European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told EU ministers on Tuesday that there was some movement in Brexit talks but they were not sufficient so far, Reuters reported, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

"Level playing field, fishery and enforcement measures remain the key controversial issues," the source told Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments seem to be weighing on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3045 and the EUR/GBP pair was down 0.07% at 0.9035.