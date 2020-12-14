EU’s Barnier: It is our responsibility to give the Brexit talks every chance of success

European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier is back on the wires, via Reuters, noting that “it is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success.”

Additional comments

“Never before has such a comprehensive agreement (trade, energy, fisheries, transport, police & judicial cooperation, etc) been negotiated so transparently and in such little time.“

“Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal.”

“The next few days are important if a UK-EU deal is to be in place on 1 January 2021.”

Meanwhile, “EU contacts close to the talks say both sides are being constructive. They insist negotiations aren't simply continuing because neither the EU nor the government want to be blamed in a no-deal scenario and prefer not to walk away first,” BBC Europe Editor Katya Adler tweeted out.

