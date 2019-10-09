EU’s Barnier: I think a deal is possible and very difficult but possible

MailOnline reports the latest comments from the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator MIchel Barnier, as he says that the EU will remain 'calm, vigilant, respectful and constructive' over Brexit.

He added that 'I think a deal is possible and very difficult but possible.'

The pound pays little heed to the above comments, as GBP/USD edges closer towards the 1.22 handle, modestly flat so far.