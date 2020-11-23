EU's Barnier: Fundamental divergences remain in trade talks with UK

Fundamental differences remain in the trade talks with the UK, European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

"After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today with David Frost and out teams," Barnier tweeted out. "Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain but we are continuing to work hard for a deal,"

Market reaction

The British pound showed no immediate reaction to these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.6% on a daily basis at 1.3362.