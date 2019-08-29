EU's Barnier: EU will protect interests of its citizens and companies in all circumstances

Responding to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's commitment to leave the European Union (EU) on October 31, EU Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that they will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies in all circumstances.

"PM Boris Johnson has said that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October. In all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland. It is our duty & our responsibility," Barnier tweeted out.

The GBP/USD pair has ignored those remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2222, adding 0.11% on a daily basis.