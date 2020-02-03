EU's Barnier: EU ready to offer trade deal of zero tariffs and zero quotas on all goods

The EU is ready to offer the UK a "highly ambitious" trade deal of zero tariffs and zero quotas on all goods, European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday while presenting the post-Brexit draft negotiation mandate.
Key quotes
"UK will no longer be able to benefit from econ advantages and rights of EU membership."
"We are also looking to cover digital trade, intellectual property and procurement market deals."
"Competition is normal, but the draft mandate makes clear that offer is conditional on open and fair competition."
"We must agree on specific and effective guarantees to ensure level playing field over the long term."
"Free trade agreement must include a deal on fisheries. It must include reciprocal access to waters."
"Rules of origin and customs formalities will apply between the EU and UK."
"UK goods entering the EU will be subject to regulatory checks."
"Businesses must adopt now to this new reality."
"The more we have common standards, the higher quality access the EU will offer to its market."
GBP/USD reaction
The British pound remains under selling pressure following these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.3070, erasing nearly 1% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31, down some 1%. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. UK final manufacturing PMI beat with 50 points.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11, consolidating Friday's gains. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. EZ PMIs met expectations. The US ISM PMI is next.
Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed
Coronavirus news: The number of official cases has topped 17,000, and the death toll is around 360. The first death outside China has been reported, and additional airlines have limited flights to the mainland.
Gold retreats from multi-week tops, slides below $1580 level
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1574 region in the last hour and has now reversed the previous session's positive move. Positive US bond yields, a modest USD uptick further added to the selling bias.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.