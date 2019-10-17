EU's Barnier: Deal is agreed by negotiators, Juncker and Johnson to present to EU summit

The European Union's (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Thursday said that the Brexit deal is agreed by negotiators, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will be presented at the EU summit.

"The deal allows legal certainty where Brexit created uncertainties," Barnier explained and added that the transition period will last until the end of 2020.

The GBP/USD pair retreated from highs in the last minutes and was last seen trading at 1.2910, adding 0.62% on a daily basis. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"Financial commitments will be respected by Britain."

"Deal includes legally operative solution in Withdrawal Agreement to avoid hard border in Ireland."

"Northern Ireland will remain aligned to a limited set of EU rules, notably related to goods."