EU's Barnier: Could reach a Brexit deal within days if solution on fishing is found – BBC

European Unions's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has signalled that they could reach a deal with the United Kingdom on Brexit if a solution on fishing is found, BBC Brussels correspondent Nick Beake reported, citing an EU source.

"Barnier warned the two sides were still very far apart on fishing but if a pathway was identified then agreement on a wider deal could fall into place in the coming days," Beake tweeted out. "Barnier is believed to have explained that there had been some movement in the past few days on the Level Playing Field. The talks in this area were said to be hard but moving in the direction of an agreement."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair extended its daily upside on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.3232, where it was up 1.58% on a daily basis.