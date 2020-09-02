EU’s Barnier: Continue difficult UK talks with patience and determination

European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier sounded optimistic on Wednesday, as he said that they will continue difficult post-Brexit transition talks with patience and determination.
Nothing further is reported on the same.
This comes after Barnier met with his UK counterpart David Frost for informal talks in London on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of formal negotiations next Monday.
“Downing Street had said that it will be difficult to finalize a free trade agreement with the European Union before the no-deal deadline at the end of this year, said the UK Telegraph. Also suggesting the bumpy road ahead in the negotiations are the chatters that Tories push for no adjustments to the Fisheries Bill,” Anil Panchal, FXStreet’s Analyst explained.
GBP/USD extends correction below 1.3400
GBP/USD extends losses amid unabated US dollar buying across the board, as the demand for the greenback returned on upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
At the press time, the cable drops 0.35% to 1.3335, having hit a daily low of 1.3325.
