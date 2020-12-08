EU's Barnier: Access to our market comes with conditions

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday that he briefed all member states on the EU-UK trade negotiations at the General Affairs Council.

"We will never sacrifice our future for the present," Barnier tweeted out. "Access to our market comes with conditions."

Barnier further noted that he is working closely with his British counterpart David Frost to prepare for the upcoming meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Market reaction

The British pound struggles to find demand after these remarks. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.56% on a daily basis at 1.3301.