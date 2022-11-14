EURUSD struggles around 1.0350 despite Fed to slowdown its current rate hike pace

- EURUSD is facing hurdles while overstepping the immediate resistance of 1.0350.
- Fed’s verdict of keeping policy tightening measures intact may infuse fresh blood into the US dollar.
- ECB could control inflation by recession in Eurozone, which may bring volatility in Euro.
- EURUSD to focus on Eurozone GDP release for further cues.
EURUSD is facing barricades around the immediate resistance of 1.0350 in the Tokyo session. A meaningful drop in October’s inflation report released last week is expected to compel the Federal Reserve to calm down its current pace of hiking interest rates. However, the think tanks are unsatisfied with a one-time meaningful fall and demand more evidence to change their view. This has brought a marginal rebound in the US dollar index (DXY) to near 106.70. The DXY could expand as anxiety ahead of the United States midterm elections outcome could spurt volatility. The Euro investors are further awaiting Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for further action.
Federal Reserve’s continuation of rate hike regime to resurface US Dollar
Last week, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 7.7%, and market participants punished the American dollar because the Federal Reserve will slow down its pace of hiking interest rates. However, economists at Danske Bank have a say that price pressures in the US are set to persist. “While markets have reacted very positively to the October CPI print, we continue to see further risks of more persistent inflation and think it is too early to trade a clear Federal Reserve pivot.”Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller supports the view that 7.7% headline inflation is "enormous," and the Federal Reserve still has a long way to go, therefore, rates will stay high for a while. He added that Rates would not fall until "clear, strong evidence" inflation is falling.
In the case of the continuation of policy tightening measures by the Federal Reserve, the odds for a recession situation in the US will keep buzzing. The Greenback bulls may shift into the grip of bulls, and EURUSD may face significant pressure.
Hawkish ECB policymakers’ remarks support the Euro
European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are continuing with their verdict of hiking interest rates as inflationary pressures are getting beyond their control. Hawkish commentaries from ECB and expectations for a retreat in the US dollar are restricting EURUSD in a limited territory. The Euro could face pressure as European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel noted last week that inflation expectations in the Eurozone are still broadly anchored but added that risks of high inflation persistence had increased further, as reported by Reuters. He further added that only a deep recession in Eurozone could save the economy from mounting inflation. This may keep EURUSD on tenterhooks.
Eurozone GDP data
This week, the Eurozone’s GDP will be under investors’ radar. As per the consensus, the annual Gross Domestic Data (GDP) is expected to remain stable at 2.1%. The economy is facing the turbulence of soaring inflation, energy crisis, and supply chain bottlenecks due to Russia-Ukraine tensions. Therefore, stable GDP data might be supportive of the shared currency.
EURUSD Technical Outlook
EURUSD has reached the horizontal resistance placed from June 15 low at 1.0363 on a four-hour scale. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum in EURUSD is active.
The 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0080 and 0.9943, respectively, are advancing, which will keep EURUSD in the grip of bulls. The American dollar could regain strength if the asset drops below the round-level support of 1.0200.
EURUSD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.0358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9946
|Daily SMA50
|0.9893
|Daily SMA100
|1.0032
|Daily SMA200
|1.044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0163
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0364
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9903
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0496
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops to 1.0300 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of Xi-Biden meeting
EURUSD is trading close to 1.0300 in early Europe, undermined by a broad-based US Dollar rebound. Fed Governor Waller's warnings lifted the US Dollar alongside the Treasury yields while a cautious tone ahead of the Xi-Biden meeting also weighs on the pair.
GBPUSD slides below 1.1800, Fed bets, UK’s Autumn Statement eyed
GBPUSD takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 1.1750, and snaps a two-day uptrend during early Monday morning in Europe. The Cable pair’s latest losses could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the Group of 20 Nations (G20) meeting in Bali.
Gold pulback could provide opportunity to reclaim $1,800 Premium
Gold price has kicked off the week on the wrong footing, retreating from three-month highs of $1,772, as investors stay cautious amid the latest crypto market debacle, China’s rescue policies and the latest remarks from the Fed Governor Christopher Waller.
Bitcoin price bearish macro outlook will not stop BTC bulls from scalping corrective rally
Bitcoin price has breached a stable support level that has prevented a collapse for the last four months. This development has knocked BTC down to retest some not-so-great footholds that could trigger a further crash in market value for the big crypto holders.
The Week Ahead: UK budget, UK CPI and China retail sales in focus
China retail sales (Oct). Last week’s China trade numbers for October showed that imports and exports fell into negative territory, speaking to the fact that the Chinese economy has continued to underperform.