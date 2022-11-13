- EURUSD is advancing towards 1.0400 amid US Inflation-fuelled optimism in the market.
- The US bond market may see roller-coaster moves after an extended weekend.
- Investors will keep an eye on Eurozone GDP data for further cues.
The EURUSD pair is marching towards the round-level resistance of 1.0400 as the current upside momentum doesn’t seem getting exhausted sooner. After a decline in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, the asset has recorded two back-to-back long full-bodied bullish candles, which indicates the strength of the Euro bulls.
Market mood is extremely bullish as S&P500 has reached to near 4,000 levels in no time. Investors believe that the current decline in the US inflation rate is meaningful for a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Also, the expectations of a recession situation have trimmed dramatically. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its three-month low at 106.28 as the risk aversion theme has lost its ground amid optimism in the overall market.
The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 3.8% as chances for a fifth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike have dropped to a mere 17%, as per the CME FedWatch tool. It is worth noting that the US bond market was closed on Friday on account of Veterans Day. Therefore, power-pack action is expected on Monday.
Apart from that, a marginal increment in US long-term inflation expectations has not made any major impact on the strength of the risk appetite theme. Last week, the University of Michigan reported that five-year consumer inflation expectations have improved to 3.0% from the prior release of 2.9%.
This week, investors will keep an eye on Eurozone’s growth numbers, which are seen on Tuesday. As per the consensus, the annual Gross Domestic Data (GDP) is expected to remain stable at 2.1%. The economy is facing the turbulence of soaring inflation, energy crisis, and supply chain bottlenecks due to Russia-Ukraine tensions. Therefore, stable GDP data might be supportive of the shared currency.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0358
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9946
|Daily SMA50
|0.9893
|Daily SMA100
|1.0032
|Daily SMA200
|1.044
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0364
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0163
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0364
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9903
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0226
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0496
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
