EURUSD sees an upside above 1.0200, investors await US long-term inflation report

- EURUSD is eyeing more gains above 1.0200 amid an upbeat risk impulse.
- An increment in long-term inflation expectations might spoil the market mood.
- ECB Schnabel believes that only a deep recession with a sharp rise in unemployment would dampen inflation.
The EURUSD pair is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 1.0200 in the Tokyo session. The asset is displaying topsy-turvy moves after Thursday’s juggernaut rally and may resume its upside journey after surpassing the 1.0200 hurdle decisively. Bullish bets are accelerating for the Euro bulls as the risk profile is holding optimism.
The US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a less-confident pullback after dragging to near a two-month low of around 107.70. The DXY is expected to conclude its pullback move sooner as bets over the continuation of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike pace are vanishing. S&P500 futures have displayed a minor correction but that doesn't warrant a reversal. The 10-year US Treasury yields are capped at around 3.81%.
After successfully passing October’s short-term inflation report, the US economy has to go through a litmus test of long-term inflation expectations. Federal Reserve (Fed) has been consoling market participants by reiterating that long-term inflation expectations are well-anchored at around 2% and annual inflation is a short-term pain, which can be contained through accelerating interest rates and balance sheet reduction. Previously, the economic data landed at 2.9%.
Investors should be aware that US markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Veterans Day.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel cited that only a deep recession with a sharp rise in unemployment would dampen inflation but this is unlikely now." The ECB won’t look for a pause in the monetary policy as inflation expectations are broadly anchored.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0185
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0197
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9914
|Daily SMA50
|0.9885
|Daily SMA100
|1.0034
|Daily SMA200
|1.0446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9936
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0097
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9848
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0546
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD recovers above 0.6600 as the USD bounce fizzles
AUDUSD is recovering ground above 0.6600 amid a fresh selling seen in the US Dollar across the board, as investors digest the latest tweet from the WSJ Fed insider Nick Timiraos. China's surging covid cases could limit the upside in the aussie.
USDJPY battles 142.00 amid renewed USD selling
USDJPY is battling 142.00, stalling a blistering recovery amid a renewed US Dollar selling. The pair pays little heed to the Japanese verbal intervention, tracking the US Dollar moves, in the aftermath of the inflation data.
Gold aims to shift business above $1,750 ahead of US long-term inflation report
Gold price has recovered after a marginal correction that dragged the asset below $1,750.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is aiming to shift its auction profile above $1,750.00 as the risk profile has continued its upbeat performance on Friday.
BlockFi limits platform activity, including a halt on client withdrawals
"We intend to communicate as frequently as possible [...] but anticipate that this will be less frequent than what our clients and other stakeholders are used to." Crypto lender BlockFi has halted client withdrawals on its platform as part of a broader limit to activity in the wake of FTX’s collapse.
UK GDP Preview: Barrelling toward recession. Pound Sterling set to fall? Premium
The good news is the UK economy is not already in recession, although barrelling toward it. The BoE warned last week that Britain will face its longest recession since records began, with an economic downturn expected to extend well into 2024.