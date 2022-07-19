- EURUSD price jumped to a nearly two-week high and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Receding bets for a more aggressive Fed rate hike in July continued exerting pressure on the USD.
- Reports that the ECB will discuss hiking rates by 50 bps provided an additional boost to the euro.
EURUSD price attracted fresh buying near the 1.0120 region on Tuesday and shot to a nearly two-week high during the early part of the European session. The pair was last seen trading around mid-1.0200s, up over 1.0% for the day.
Sustained USD selling continued lending support
The US dollar prolonged its corrective pullback from a two-decade high for the third straight day amid receding bets for a more aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July. In fact, several FOMC members said last week that they were not in favour of a bigger rate increase that the markets priced in following the release of red-hot US consumer inflation. This, in turn, dragged the USD to its lowest level since July 6 and offered some support to the EUR/USD pair.
50 bps ECB rate hike news boosted shared currency
The European Central Bank (ECB) reportedly will discuss whether to raise interest rates by 25 bps or 50 bps to tame inflation at its upcoming policy meeting on Thursday. A Reuters report added that policymakers were homing in on a deal to provide bond market assistance to countries like Italy if they stick to European Commission rules on reforms and budget discipline. The headlines pushed the European bond yields higher, alongside the euro. This was seen as another factor behind the latest leg of a sudden spike witnessed over the past hour or so.
Recession fears could act as a headwind for euro
Investors remain concerned that a halt to gas flows from Russia could trigger an energy crisis in the Eurozone. This could drag the region's economy faster and deeper into recession, curtailing the ECB's ability to raise interest rates any further. The economic risks could hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the shared currency and keep a lid on any further gains for the EURUSD price, at least for the time being.
Hawkish Fed expectations to limit USD losses
The Fed, on the other hand, is still expected to deliver a larger rate hike later in the year to tame inflation, which accelerated to a fresh four-decade high in June. The speculations remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD. This might further contribute to capping the upside for the EURUSD price. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery from the 0.9950 area, or the lowest level since December 2002 touched last week.
Traders eye Eurozone CPI, US housing market data
Tuesday's economic docket features the release of the final Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the EURUSD pair.
EURUSD price technical outlook
EURUSD price might now confront some resistance near the 1.0275-1.0280 region ahead of the 1.0300 mark. This is closely followed by the top boundary of a short-term descending channel extending from late May, currently around the 1.0320 area, which if cleared would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The pair might then accelerate the momentum and aim to reclaim the 1.0400 round figure.
On the flip side, the 1.0200 level now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken could drag the EURUSD price back towards the 1.0155-1.0145 region. Some follow-through selling would negate any near-term positive bias and make the pair vulnerable to breaking below the 1.0100 mark. The subsequent downfall would expose the parity market and the YTD low, around the 0.9950 region.
EURUSD price: reversal targeting 1.0340 monthly resistance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0200 after EU data
EURUSD posts impressive gains and trades above 1.0200 on Tuesday on the back of renewed market expectation for a 50 basis points ECB rate hike on Thursday. The data from the EU showed that the annual HICP arrived at 8.6% in June, matching the flash estimate.
GBP/USD regains 1.2000 on aggressive BOE tightening bets
GBP/USD is extending gains to recapture 1.2000, as the UK employment data fan 50 bps August BOE rate hike expectations. The US dollar tumbles amid easing bets of 100 bps July Fed lift-off and a downbeat mood.
Gold setting stage for a sharp rebound before the next downswing?
Gold price eyes a corrective bounce even as the US dollar regains footing. Recession fears keep looming despite easing aggressive Fed rate hike bets. XAUUSD bull-bear tug-of-war suggests a big move in the offing.
What’s next for LUNA price after a 50% rally?
LUNA price has run its course after a fractal formation. The upswing that emerged caused the altcoin to revisit July 10 highs. Investors can expect a small pullback before a new rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!