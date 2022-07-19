EURUSD Price remains depressed below 1.0150 amid damp mood

- EURUSD is trading pressured as the US dollar looks to extend its recovery.
- Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot so far this Tuesday amid growth worries.
- ECB decision, Russia’s Nord Stream 1 restart hold the key for the euro.
EURUSD price is off the lows but remains in the hands of sellers below 1.0150, as we progress towards early European trading. The upside correction in the main currency pair lost traction at 1.0200 the figure, as the market optimism seems to have vapored on resurfacing concerns over global growth.
The latest leg down in the major has reversed half the previous recovery rally, as EUR bears snapped the three-day upswing from almost twenty-year lows of 0.9952 reached last Thursday. The shared currency breached the critical parity level against the US dollar, marking a historic momentum after two decades.
Demand for safe-haven dollar returns
The US dollar is looking to extend its recovery after kicking off the week on the wrong footing. Investors eye for safety once again, as growth fears resurfaced after a report that Apple Inc. will slow its hiring and spending unnerved markets in the US last session. Additionally, growing covid outbreaks in China and Shanghai’s widening mass testing have added to the cautious market mood. In times of uncertainty and panic, markets resort to the most sought-after safety net in the US currency.
ECB Eurosystem
EURUSD Price vulnerable amid Fed-ECB policy divergence
The policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB remains one of the key factors undermining the euro. The contrast is only likely to widen further this Thursday when the ECB delivers on its pre-committed 25 bps rate hike, the first lift-off in 11 years. The Fed is set to increase the key rates by 75 bps next week, as it remains committed to fighting inflation head-on.
Russia’s Nord Stream 1 restart
Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline restart is critical for the euro to sustain its recovery momentum. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany’s main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems”. But markets remain suspicious about Russia’s intentions, particularly after Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%. Should Russia delay the pipeline reopening, in response to the Ukraine crisis, it could escalate the dire gas situation in Europe, reviving the bearish interest in the shared currency.
EU, China to hold trade dialogue
The European Union (EU) and China will hold a high-level economic and trade dialogue on Tuesday amidst tensions over a number of issues including the war in Ukraine, Xinjiang and an as yet unratified investment agreement, per Reuters. "I look forward to co-chairing this important event together with China Vice-Premier Liu He,” Executive Vice President of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis tweeted out on Monday.
Eurozone final HICP
Eurozone final HICP (inflation) will be reported at 0900 GMT this Tuesday. The final revision will confirm the record high Eurozone inflation rate at 8.6% in June. Besides, the US will report the Building Permits and Housing Starts data for June.
EURUSD Price technical analysis
EURUSD Price has carved out a bear flag formation on the daily sticks, in the wake of the ongoing consolidative mode that followed the downtrend. The rising trendline resistance at 1.0224 is the line in the sand for EUR sellers. But first, the bulls will need to find acceptance above 1.0200.
On the downside, the rising trendline support at 1.0050 could limit any fresh declines, below which the parity will get challenged once again.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning south again while within the bearish territory, suggesting that a fresh downswing could be in the offing. A breach of the abovementioned 1.0050 support on a daily closing basis will confirm a bear flag, reopening doors for a new twenty-year low below 0.9952.
EUR/USD Price needs 1.0350 closes to confirm a bottom
