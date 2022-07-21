- EURUSD refreshed its daily high after the ECB raised interest rates by 50 bps vs 25 bps expected.
- The risk of a sovereign debt crisis in Italy could hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets.
- Investors now look forward to ECB President Lagarde’s comments for some meaningful impetus.
EURUSD price gained some positive traction in the last hour and shot to a fresh daily high, beyond mid-1.0200s after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its monetary policy decision.
As was widely expected and pre-committed, the ECB followed the global tightening trend and raised its official rates for the first time since 2011. The landmark decision to hike rates by 50 bps, as against the broader consensus for a 25 bps increase, underpinned the shared currency and provided a modest lift to the EURUSD pair.
That said, a rate hike raises the risk of a sovereign debt crisis in Italy, especially after Mario Draghi chose today to end his term as Prime Minister. This, in turn, could offset the optimism led by the resumption of Russian gas supply via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the EURUSD pair.
Investors might also prefer to wait for details of the ECB's new anti-fragmentation tool aimed to shield highly indebted countries from surging borrowing costs. Hence, the focus remains on the post-meeting press conference, where comments by ECB President Christine Lagarde might infuse some volatility around the euro crosses.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.019
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0278
|Daily SMA50
|1.0467
|Daily SMA100
|1.0656
|Daily SMA200
|1.1014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0186
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB hikes key rates by 50 bps, introduces anti-fragmentation tool – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise key rates by 50 basis points following the July policy meeting. The bank also introduced the new anti-fragmentation tool titled "Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)." Focus now shifts to ECB Lagarde's presser.
EURUSD rises toward 1.0250 on ECB's 50 bps hike
EURUSD has regained its traction and advanced toward 1.0250 with the initial reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to hike its key rates by 50 basis points. Investors wait for ECB President Lagarde to deliver her remarks on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD recovers from daily lows on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily losses. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure following the ECB's surprise 50 bps rate hike, the pair trades above 1.1950.
Gold rebounds modestly, continues to trade below $1,700
Although gold staged a recovery in the early American session, it continues to trade in negative territory below $1,700. The renewed dollar weakness following ECB's policy announcements seems to be helping XAU/USD edge higher.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!