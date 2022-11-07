EURUSD Price Analysis: Pares the biggest daily gains since 2015 below a weekly resistance line

- EURUSD remains pressured around intraday low, sidelined of late.
- Oscillators back the U-turn from short-term key resistance line.
- 200-SMA, short-term ascending trend line restrict downside moves.
- Bulls need validation from October’s peak for conviction.
EURUSD holds lower ground near 0.9920-30, after posting the intraday low of 0.9903, as traders catch a breather while paring the biggest daily fall since 2015 on early Monday.
In doing so, the EURUSD pair defends the week-start U-turn from a one-week-old descending resistance line. Also portraying the bearish play are the recently stalled bullish MACD signals and the RSI (14) retreat.
Additionally favoring the pair sellers is the latest downside break of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the September 12-28 downturn, around 0.9945 at the latest.
With this, the quote is likely to decline to a 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.9865 before poking the 200-SMA support of 0.9815.
However, an upward-sloping support line from September 28, near 0.9760 by the press time, appears the key for the EURUSD pair buyers as a break of which will convince bears to take control.
Alternatively, the aforementioned 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.9945 and the weekly resistance line near 0.9965 restrict short-term EURUSD upside before the 1.0000 psychological magnet.
Also acting as an upside filter is the previous monthly peak of 1.0093 and the 1.0100 round figure.
To sum up, EURUSD is likely to remain bearish for a while but the room towards the south appears limited.
EURUSD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9927
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|0.996
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9844
|Daily SMA50
|0.9879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0053
|Daily SMA200
|1.047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9967
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
