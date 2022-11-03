- EURUSD stays pressured around two-week low, braces for the first weekly loss in three.
- Clear break of five-week-old previous support line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
- A 1.5-month-long horizontal support can test bears before the yearly low.
- 21-DMA acts as an extra filter to the north, 61.8% FE can lure bears past 0.9535.
EURUSD remains on the back foot around the lowest levels in two weeks, pressured near 0.9745 during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the previous day’s upside break of an upward-sloping support line from late September, now resistance around 0.9775. Also increasing the strength of the bearish bias are the downbeat MACD signals and the RSI (14) conditions.
As a result, the EURUSD bears are all set to aim for the six-week-old horizontal support surrounding 0.9680 before targeting the yearly low near 0.9535.
If the pair bears keep the reins past 0.9535, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the quote’s moves between late June and October 26, around 0.9420, will gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the support-turned-resistance line of 0.9775 is an open invitation to the EURUSD bulls as the 21-DMA level of 0.9828 guards the quote’s short-term recovery.
Even if the quote stays successfully beyond 0.9830, the EURUSD pair’s further upside remains doubtful as the 100-DMA and October’s peak, respectively around 1.0050 and 1.0095, could test the bulls before giving them control.
EURUSD: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.975
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69%
|Today daily open
|0.9818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9835
|Daily SMA50
|0.9883
|Daily SMA100
|1.0066
|Daily SMA200
|1.0483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9976
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles at the 20-DMA and dives beneath 0.6300
The AUDUSD plummets below the 0.6300 figure and beneath the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), extending its fall for six consecutive days after failing to crack the 50-day EMA at around 0.6548 since October 27.
EURUSD looks set to test 0.9680 support level
EURUSD stays pressured around two-week low, braces for the first weekly loss in three. Clear break of five-week-old previous support line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers. A 1.5-month-long horizontal support can test bears before the yearly low.
Gold struggles around $1,630 ahead of US NFP data
Gold price is facing barricades around the critical hurdle of $1,632.45 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has remained sideways around $1,630.00 after a rebound move post registering a fresh two-week low at $1,616.67 on Thursday.
Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country
India leads crypto adoption on a global scale, but countries like Canada are also joining the race. Although the latter is still far behind in the race, it may pick up pace given it is receiving support from the government to do the same.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.