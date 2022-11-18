- EURUSD attempts some consolidation near 1.0400.
- Further upside targets the 200-day SMA at 1.0411.
EURUSD remains choppy and manages to pick up some pace and leave behind Thursday’s downtick.
The continuation of the recovery hinges on a breakout of the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0411. Once cleared, the pair could then challenge the November top at 1.0481 (November 15).
North from here emerges the round level at 1.0500 prior to the weekly peak at 1.0614 (June 27).
EURUSD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0382
|Today Daily Change
|54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.0368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0056
|Daily SMA50
|0.9925
|Daily SMA100
|1.0026
|Daily SMA200
|1.0419
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0407
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0305
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0364
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9903
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0344
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0368
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0516
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, stays above 1.1900
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined toward 1.1900. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day and helps the pair cling to its modest daily gains. The US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales.
Gold declines below $1,760 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $1,760 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.