  • EURUSD adds to Tuesday’s uptick and advances past 1.0400.
  • A close above the 200-day SMA should spark further upside.

EURUSD’s upside momentum remains well in place and breaks above the 1.0400 hurdle once again on Wednesday .

The continuation of the recovery looks the most likely scenario in the very near term. If the pair leaves behind the 200-day SMA at 1.0422 on a sustainable fashion, it could then challenge the November high at 1.0481 (November 15).

Further up comes the round level at 1.0500 ahead of the weekly top at 1.0614 (June 27).

EURUSD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0412
Today Daily Change 108
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.0354
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9995
Daily SMA50 0.991
Daily SMA100 1.0028
Daily SMA200 1.0429
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0482
Previous Daily Low 1.028
Previous Weekly High 1.0364
Previous Weekly Low 0.9903
Previous Monthly High 1.0094
Previous Monthly Low 0.9632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0357
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.017
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.006
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0463
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0573
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0665

 

 

EURUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.0400 in the early American session on Wednesday. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand as the market focus shifts to Wall Street's opening bell.

GBPUSD lost its traction in the second half of the day and fell below 1.1900, erasing a large portion of its gains. The US Dollar holds its ground after the latest data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose more than expected in October, causing the pair to edge lower.

Gold price climbed to a daily high of $1,785 during the European session but failed to preserve its bullish momentum with the US Dollar starting to gather strength. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is still down nearly 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD find support.

Luna Classic price remains lull while the bullish momentum continues to surge. This development suggests that LUNC could trigger a 20% upswing soon.

Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rise by 1% in October after staying unchanged at $684 billion in September. Market participants will pay attention to the Q3 earnings reports of big retailers. 

