- EURUSD treads water after rising to a two-month high.
- Clear break of 100-DMA, three-month-old descending trend line keeps buyers hopeful.
- Bullish MACD signals, firmer RSI favor buyers to aim for upper line of the short-term bullish channel.
EURUSD seesaws around 1.0075-80, after refreshing a two-month high, as bulls await fresh clues during Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains well on the buyer’s radar inside a bullish chart formation as it crossed the key resistance confluence, now support, the previous day.
A daily closing beyond the convergence of the 100-DMA and a downward-sloping trend line from early August, around 1.0050-40, allowed EURUSD buyers to refresh the multi-day high on Tuesday. The upside moves also gained support from the bullish MACD signals and the RSI (14).
As a result, the quote is likely to remain firmer unless declining back below 1.0040. Even so, the 1.0000 parity level and a joint of the 50-DMA and 21-DMA, close to 0.9880, could challenge the EURUSD bears.
It’s worth noting that the pair’s downside past 0.9880 hinges on a clear rejection of the six-week-old bullish channel, having a support line near 0.9760.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned channel’s resistance line near 1.0150 is an immediate target for the EURUSD buyers ahead of challenging September’s top surrounding 1.0200.
If the major currency pair remains firmer past 1.0200, the odds of witnessing a rally towards the August month high near 1.0370 can’t be ruled out.
EURUSD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0076
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|1.0021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.986
|Daily SMA50
|0.9879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0048
|Daily SMA200
|1.0464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0034
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9903
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
