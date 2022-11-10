- EURUSD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, reversing Wednesday’s losses.
- Two-month-old horizontal resistance area challenge bulls.
- Previous support line from Monday, bearish MACD signals restrict immediate upside.
- Sellers need validation from six-week-old support line to refresh yearly low.
EURUSD braces for the fourth weekly uptrend as it refreshes the intraday high near 1.0035 during the early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair seesaws around the key hurdle to the north while flashing signals that the buyers are running out of steam.
That said, the quote’s latest rebound parted ways from the bearish MACD signals while rising towards the four-day-old support-turned-resistance line near 1.0065.
Even if the EURUSD buyers manage to cross 1.0065, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since early September, between 1.0100 and 1.0110, could challenge the further upside.
It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) is near the overbought conditions and hence suggests further upside room, which in turn highlights the 1.0100-10 zone as the key resistance.
Should the EURUSD prices rally beyond 1.0110, a quick upside towards the September month’s peak of 1.0200 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves could aim for the early October’s swing high near the parity before directing the bears towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 12-28 downside, around 0.9945.
Even so, the EURUSD sellers remain unconvinced before marking a clear break of an upward-sloping support line from September 28, close to 0.9770 at the latest.
EURUSD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0035
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|1.001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9893
|Daily SMA50
|0.9879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0037
|Daily SMA200
|1.0452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0088
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9993
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0029
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0052
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9877
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0163
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
