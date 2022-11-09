- EURUSD comes under pressure just below the 1.0100 region.
- Markets’ attention remains on the results from the US midterm elections.
- US inflation figures will take centre stage later in the week.
Sellers appear to remain clustered around the 1.0100 region and prompt EURUSD to struggle to retest/surpass that key resistance zone so far on Wednesday.
EURUSD: Upside limited around 1.0100
EURUSD gives away some gains after three consecutive daily advances and in response to another failed attempt to revisit/trespass the 1.0100 zone, always on the back of a lacklustre rebound in the dollar.
The recent change of heart around the greenback – particularly triggered following October’s Payrolls – has been sustaining the sharp upside bias in the pair and the rest of the risk-associated universe. The move in the money markets, however, has been fairly noticed, with yields on both sides of the ocean treading water in the upper end of the recent range.
Nothing worth mentioning data wise in the Euroland, with only a 10-year Bund auction due later in the session. In the US, MBA Mortgage Applications are due in the first turn seconded by Wholesale Inventories and speeches by FOMC’s J.Williams and T.Barkin.
What to look for around EUR
EURUSD faces some selling pressure near the 1.0100 region amidst another bullish attempt in the greenback.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The recent decision by the Fed to hike rates and the likelihood of a tighter-for-longer stance now emerges as the main headwind for a sustainable recovery in the pair.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the fragile sentiment around the euro in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: Italy Industrial Production (Thursday) – Germany Final Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EURUSD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.09% at 1.0061 and a breach of 0.9730 (monthly low November 3) would target 0.9704 (weekly low October 21) en route to 0.9631 (monthly low October 13). On the other hand, initial resistance comes at 1.0096 (monthly high November 8) seconded by 1.0197 (monthly high September 12) and finally 1.0368 (monthly high August 12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops toward 1.0050 as US Dollar stabilizes
EURUSD remains on the back foot while eyeing 1.0050 in early European trading. The US Dollar stabilizes, awaiting clarity on the US midterm election results, with a potential Republican victory and a government gridlock. Speeches from Fed and ECB officials are next in focus.
GBPUSD slips toward 1.1500 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD is heading closer toward 1.1500 in the European session, as investors trading with caution, awaiting the US Midterm Election results ahead of the critical inflation data while the US dollar remains choppy at lower levels.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside seems cushioned
Gold retreats from over a one-month high touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD uptick. Reviving safe-haven demand offers support to the XAUUSD and helps limit the downside.
Binance acquires FTX to bring an end to FTT-induced FUD
Binance and FTX have been making headlines for the last week following the Alameda controversy. In the same duration, FTX's native token FTT's market value plunged significantly, leading the entire crypto market into a collapse.
Can mid-terms start a bull market?
US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?