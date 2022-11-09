EURUSD dribbles above 1.0040 support as sentiment sours, focus on US mid-term elections, inflation

- EURUSD retreats from two-month high, snaps three-day uptrend with mild losses.
- Covid woes, election jitters probe the previous risk-on mood.
- Hawkish ECBSpeak, downbeat US data keeps buyers hopeful.
- Fedspeak, political and covid updates will be crucial for intraday directions as bears seek entry.
EURUSD remains sidelined around 1.0060 while pausing a three-day winning streak near a two-month during early Wednesday. The major currency pair cheered broad US dollar weakness to refresh the multi-day high before the latest challenges to the optimism probed the bulls.
Fresh covid woes from China and early polls of the US mid-term elections probe the market’s risk appetite of late. That said, China reports the highest levels of new COVID cases in six months, with the latest addition of 8,335 for November 08, while marking a fresh virus-led lockdown in Guangzhou’s second district.
On the other hand, the latest polls cited by Reuters suggest that Republicans are favored to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, which in turn raises concerns over increasing the US debt ceiling next year. The Republicans are also likely to temper potential Democratic spending and regulations.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed positive for the third consecutive day while the US 10-year Treasury yields snapped a four-day uptrend. Further, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but the market’s optimism seems to fade of late.
It’s worth noting that the hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials and downbeat US data joined the risk-on mood to favor EURUSD bulls the previous day.
“We will continue raising rates to a level that ensures inflation will come back into line with the ECB's definition of price stability,” said ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos on Tuesday as reported by Reuters. Further, ECB policymaker and Germany’s central bank head Joachim Nagel mentioned, “Large rate hikes are necessary.” Elsewhere, Eurozone Retail Sales improved to -0.6% YoY in September versus -1.3% expected and upwardly revised -1.4% prior. Alternatively, the US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for October, 91.3 versus 92.1 prior.
Moving on, comments from various Federal Reserve (Fed) officials may entertain EURUSD traders but major attention will be given to the risk catalysts mentioned above.
Also read: US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the convergence of the 100-DMA and a downward-sloping trend line from early August, around 1.0050-40, becomes necessary for the EURUSD bears to retake control. Even so, the 1.0000 parity level and a joint of the 50-DMA and 21-DMA, close to 0.9880, could challenge the pair’s further downside.
Meanwhile, the resistance line of a six-week-old bullish channel, around 1.0150 by the press time, could restrict short-term advances of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0069
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9878
|Daily SMA50
|0.988
|Daily SMA100
|1.0043
|Daily SMA200
|1.0458
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9973
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0049
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.002
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9998
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9924
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.017
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD hovers around 0.6500 on mixed Chinese inflation
AUDUSD is keeping its range around 0.6500, as investors assess the mixed Chinese inflation data and its impact on the covid-embattled economy. The US Dollar licks its wounds, awaiting the outcome of the US Mid-term elections, which appears a close call so far.
EURUSD dribbles above 1.0040 support as sentiment sours, focus on US mid-term elections, inflation
EURUSD remains sidelined around 1.0060 while pausing a three-day winning streak near a two-month during early Wednesday. The major currency pair cheered broad US dollar weakness to refresh the multi-day high before the latest challenges to the optimism probed the bulls.
Gold juggles above $1,700 ahead of US Mid-term elections outcome
Gold price (XAUUSD) has shifted into a rangebound profile as investors are awaiting the outcome of the US mid-term elections. The precious metal is displaying back-and-forth moves above the psychological support of $1,700.00.
Decentraland price wipes out retail traders, here's what could happen next
Decentraland price witnessed a bearish storm during the midterm elections. As the price hovers below $0.60, traders are forced to question will the downtrend continue. Or have the bulls already capitulated?
US midterm election results: Too close to call in key states
Marco Rubio wins re-election. Ron DeSantis wins. Katie Britt wins the Alabama Senate race, Rand Paul wins the Kentucky Senate race and Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford wins the Senate races in Oklahoma. The sentiment for the outcomes is US dollar bearish.